Washington
Shirley A. Morris McBride, 87, of Washington, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Sunrise of Upper St. Clair.
She was born June 8, 1934, in Fredericktown, daughter of the late John W. Morris, Sr. and Ida Hellein Morris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Patrick “Jerry” McBride; daughter, Patricia McBride Lukach, and son-in-law, William J. Lukach of Uniontown.
Shirley was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, Beckley, W.Va.. She worked at Bell Telephone after graduating high school. She was a volunteer for Washington County Area Agency on Aging and delivered for Meals on Wheels.
Shirley enjoyed taking pictures of her family and early American Decor. Her family was her greatest joy.
Left to cherish Shirley’s memory are her son, G. Daniel McBride and wife Mary of Washington; brother, John W. “Jack” Morris, Jr. and wife Ruth Anne of Washington; niece, Johnna Stout and husband Joseph and grand-nephew, Jonathan; grandchildren, Becky Macino and husband Marcus, Michael and David Lukach, Colin McBride and wife Lauren, and Kevin and Logan McBride; great-grandchildren, Erica and Lila Macino.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 8th.
Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, May 9th, followed by a service celebrating Shirley’s life with Rev. Dr. Troy Miller officiating. Entombment will continue at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page
