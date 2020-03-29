Point Marion
Shirley Ann Boyer, 66, of Point Marion, died unexpectedly Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home.
Born April 27, 1953 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Catherine (Gizzon) Magee.
A graduate of Morgantown High School, she had worked in home health care for a number of years.
Surviving are her daughter, Crystal Boyer of Smithfield; two sons, Ronald C. “Buddy” Boyer of Point Marion, and Mike Magee of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Christina Boyer and Joshua Magee; three great-grandchildren, Clayton, Brandon and Kensley; and a brother, Robert Magee, Jr. of Morgantown.
Her husband, Ronald Clark “Bud” Boyer passed away on Dec. 1, 2010.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services are private for the family and by invitation only. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown St., Point Marion, PA 15474.
For words of condolences to Shirley’s family, please see www.herod-rishel.com
