Brook Park, Ohio
Shirley Ann Donaldson Moyer, 87, of Brook Park, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 10, 2023.
Shirley is preceded in death by Harry her beloved husband of 58 years.
Devoted mother of Linda (Dean) Lucko, Karen (Jeff) Kime.
Loving sister of Ruby (Hugene) Wilson both deceased.
Sister-in-Law of Curtis (Dolores - deceased), Nancy (Jim) Machosky, and the following deceased: Betty (Loyd) Maust and Joan (Geno) Barchetti.
Cherished grandmother of Carlee (Sam Law).
Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, February 16 in celebration of Shirley’s life at Humenik Funeral Chapel 14200 Snow Rd Brook Park, Ohio 44142 where Funeral Services will be celebrated on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Woodvale Cemetery.
