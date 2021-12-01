Smithfield
Shirley Ann Friend Sutton, 80, of Smithfield, died on Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born June 08, 1941 in Georges Township.
Preceding her in death were her son, Dr. Randall S. Sutton; her mother, Recca J. Friend; brother, Daniel J. Friend; and brother-in-law, Ervan Sutton.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Nolan S. Sutton; son, Timothy N. Sutton; daughter-in-law, Mary Sutton-Metz and husband Donald Metz; grandson, Mitchell S. Sutton and fiancee Merranda Lackey; grandson, Brandon A. Sutton; grandson, Logan R. Sutton and wife Cassie Sutton; brother, Thomas Friend and wife Beverly and family; brothers-in-law, Dr. Gary Sutton and wife Marlene and Harry Sutton and wife Sandy; sisters-in-law, Dolores Sutton and Nancy Friend; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Fairchance-Georges Class of 1959.
Shirley was the retired owner and operator of Nolan's Lounge.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 yo 8 p.m. on Thursday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, December 3, 2021, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
