August 22, 1941 -
January 11, 2022
formerly of Farmington
Shirley Ann Kimmer, 80, went to meet her Heavenly Father, with her family at her side, Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Shirley was born August 22, 1941, in Farmington, to George and Mabel Hilling.
Shirley was a stay-at-home mom for several years. After the loss of her husband in 1983, she ventured into the workforce and worked several jobs, her favorite as an accounts payable specialist for SAIC in McLean, Va., and as a Walmart greeter later in her years in Uniontown.
Shirley most prided herself in her lifetime dedication to the American Legion Post 85 in Arlington, Va.
Shirley, also known to many as Mom, always had the doors open to all the neighborhood kids.
She would make homemade fried apple pies that would bring the kids running to the home. She had the kindest of hearts and always saw the positive in every situation.
While Shirley and her family lived on frugal means, she filled our home and lives with so much love!
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mabel Hilling; brother, Bobby Bryner; husband, Murle Lamar Kimmer; son, Donald Lamar Swaringen (Donnie); and grandson, Benjamin Curry Smith (Curry).
She is survived by her children, Deborah Ann Tantlinger (Debbie), Victoria Dee Smith (Vickie), Carol Marie McKnight (Carol); and grandchildren, Tara Lynn Tyne (Tara), Susanna Priscilla Smith (Priscilla), Zane George Tantlinger (Zane), James Hunter McKnight (Hunter), Mabel Alexis McKnight (Greyson); and three great-granddaughters, Ava Tine, Akira Tine and Mayzie Tantlinger. Numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews remain.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Community Church, 19790 Ashburn Road, Ashburn, Va., at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29. Visitors will begin to be accepted at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join in sharing memories and laughs about the wonderful woman Shirley was.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Alzheimer's Association in memory of Shirley A. Kimmer.
Visit her memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
