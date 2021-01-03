Uniontown
Shirley Ann Lee, 80, of Uniontown, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
She was born August 17, 1940 in West Brownsville, the daughter of the late Carey Edward Kyper and Margaret Taylor Brown Kyper.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Eugene Lloyd Lee Sr.; and siblings, Marie Barbic, Dorothy Kyper, Lucille Bracchy, Hubert Kyper, Marjorie Castagnaro, Marcelene Newman, James Coulter, Jack Coulter, and Kenneth Kyper.
Surviving are her four daughters and a son, Eugene Lloyd Lee Jr. and wife, Muriel, Shirley Ann Maciasz, Tracey Morris and husband, Larry, Sheila Davis and husband, Michael, and Brenda Rae Lee; 11 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; a great- great-grandchild; and a sister, Juanita Mae Dodds and her husband, George.
She was employed for the State House of Representatives in Harrisburg.
Shirley and her late husband, Eugene, were avid roller skaters, loved to roller dance, and had received several trophies throughout their life together. They shared a love for dancing on and off roller skates.
She was a member of the Sugar Grove Baptist Church. She was given two gifts from God, she played piano by ear, and had a beautiful voice.
The family will greet friends and family 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 4, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA The Funeral Service will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, with Pastor Frank Menhart officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.