Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy this morning with periods of light rain and snow this afternoon. High 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.