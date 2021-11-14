McClellandtown
Shirley Ann Perrine Zavage, 84, of McClellandtown, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Arrangements will be announced by the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
Sunday, November 14, 2021 11:56 AM
