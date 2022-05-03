Uniontown
Shirley Ann Richardson Byers, 86, passed away Sunday May 1, 2022, in Uniontown. She was born January 8, 1936, in New Salem, to the late Jean Sophia Wensing and Roland P. Richardson.
She grew up in Edenborn and graduated from German Senior High School in 1953. After marrying David J. Byers in 1960, she resided in Uniontown for the remainder of her life.
Shirley was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, where she volunteered in various roles including Parish Council and Eucharist Minister, and was a member of the Jefferson Club.
Shirley was employed at Bell Telephone, March of Dimes, and along with her husband owned several grocery stores.
She was a long-time member of several bowling leagues and a life-long fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Notre Dame football.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David, in 2013; brother, Harry Thomas Richardson; sisters, Beatrice Richardson and Florence Richardson.
Shirley is survived by her son, Timothy Byers and wife Rita of Uniontown; daughter, Jean Byers of Baltimore, Md.; grandsons, David Byers of Canonsburg, and Thomas Byers of Pittsburgh; granddaughter, Mary Byers of Uniontown; sister, Dolores Bell of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their many thanks and appreciation to all of Shirley’s past caregivers.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, with Parish Vigil Prayer Service to be held at 6 p.m. On Thursday, May 5, Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m., in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Regional Catholic School.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.