Smock
It is with great sadness that Shirley Ann Rockwell, of Smock, went to be with her Lord, with her family by her side, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the age of 83.
She was born September 23, 1937, in Keister, a daughter of the late Earl and Susie Thorpe Holland. Shirley was the last of her five sisters and three brothers. She was a faithful member of the New Life Free Methodist Church.
Shirley is survived by her children, Tink Rockwell, Pam Campbell and husband Rich, Cheryl Malcolm and husband John, with whom she made her home, Ken Rockwell and wife Nancy, Sally Maust and husband Rick, Terry Rockwell and wife Bonnie, and Karen Kiley and husband John; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews, and a special niece as well as her prayer warrior, Ellen Patch.
A very special thank you to the nurses of Amedisys Hospice Care. You were truly amazing.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, May 13, in DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, officiated by Pastor Kenneth Walls.
