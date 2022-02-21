Uniontown
Shirley Ann Ross Fields, "Mommom", 77, of Uniontown, passed away at home with her loving family by her side, on Friday, February 18, 2022.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Stephen Ross and Beatrice Viola Stanley Ross; loving husband of many years, Raymond E. Fields; daughter, Terry Fields; and granddaughter, Susan Briggs.
Surviving are three daughters, Tammy Bryte and husband Bill, Debbie Coger and husband Randy and Tina Fields; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa., from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Phil Zebro officiating.
