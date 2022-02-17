Connellsville
Shirley Ann Rusnack, 80, of Connellsville, died peacefully and surrounded by her daughters, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in her residence.
She was born July 2, 1941, in Selbysport, Md., the eldest daughter of the late Wilbur Gray and Beulah Umbel Lowdermilk.
Shirley was a retired manager's secretary with the Pennsylvania Office of Employment Security, in Connellsville, with 32 years of service. She was a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church.
Shirley was a skilled quilter, an avid bird watcher, and a dedicated reader, especially reading her Bible daily. She was happiest when she was with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her children, Angela (Robert) Dilmore of Lake Charles, La., Sue (Keith) Uram of Connellsville and Lisa (Craig) Gerdes of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Loren Kessler of Perryopolis, Andrew Dilmore of West Palm Beach, Fla., Eric Dilmore of Lafayette, La., Olivia and Makayla Uram of Connellsville, and Alexandra and Emmett Gerdes of Pittsburgh; her great-grandchildren, Victoria and Alauna Kessler of Perryopolis; great-great-grandchild, Leilani Harper; her sister, Vonda Joy (William) Bryner of Farmington; sister-in-law, Donna Lowdermilk of Friendsville, Md.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Edward Rusnack, whom she married March 16, 1991; and brother, Wilbur Gary Lowdermilk.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 18, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, February 19, with the Rev. Mark Juengel officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
The family requests that those planning to attend the viewing or funeral please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Promedica Hospice Memorial Fund in memory of Shirley Ann Rusnack.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers for their dedication and concern for Shirley.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
