Shirley Ann Stickle Enlow, 86, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home.
She was born May 21, 1934, in Shady Grove, to the late Presley Orlando Stickle and Eva Marie Richey Stickle.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Elroy Richard "Hopper" Enlow; son Jeffrey David Dunaway; brother David Presley Stickle; son-in-law Ronald Clay; stepson Dr. Carl Richard Enlow; and her grandson, Bryan Clay.
Shirley was a member of McClellandtown Presbyterian Church and a former member of Christ United Methodist Church of Uniontown. She was a graduate of the former North Union Class of 1952. She worked for Michael Berkowitz Shirt Factory and sang with the Fayette County Chapter of Sweet Adelines. She helped everyone that she could in being a landlady.
Shirley is survived by her son, Michael Ray Dunaway and his wife, Tess of Gulf Shores, Ala.; her daughter, Jeanne Ann Dunaway Bartholomai, who took care of her, and husband John of Dunbar; daughter-in-law Ashley Dunaway of Greensburg; her grandchildren, Christopher Dunaway of Smithton, Carolyn Grimm and husband Jim of Uniontown, Danny Clay and fiancee Samantha Keffer of Belle Vernon, Adam Clay of Dunbar, Haley Marie Dunaway of Greensburg; her great-grandchildren, Laurel Patik, Alyssa Rancosky, Caiten Clay and Gaige Clay; stepchildren include Jacqui Enlow Joseph Biddle and husband Jim of Newman, Ill., Charles Enlow and wife Ree of Virginia, Peggy Perkins and husband Ken of McClellandtown; also daughter-in-law Connie Enlow of Florida; stepgrandchildren are Erin Bealieu and wife Lori and family, Adam Bealieu and wife Chrissy, Prudence and husband Brad and son, Nathan Enlow and wife Chrissy and family, Kenny Perkins and wife Sara and family, and Brandon Perkins and son Blake.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, with the Rev. Lee McDermott officiating. Interment in Church Hill Cemetery.
