Uniontown
Shirley Ann Stickle Enlow, 86, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Monarch Meadow Personal Care Home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, with the Rev. Lee McDermott officiating. Interment in Church Hill Cemetery.
