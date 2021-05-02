formerly of Uniontown
Shirley Ann Walters Pavlik, 84, of Bedford, formerly of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 28, 2021. She was born in 1936 to the late Harry and Phoebe Walters.
Also preceding her in death were her husband of 34 years, Charles Pavlik; sister Arlene F. Coughenour; and brothers J.R. Walters and George F. Molton. Shirley was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Shirley was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1955 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church. She was a kind and gentle person with a strong faith in God. Shirley enjoyed watching Notre Dame football, the Steelers and going on long rides, especially if McDonalds coffee was involved. She liked working outdoors in her yard and would spend hours getting her hedges just right. Shirley especially cherished spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are nieces and nephews Rick (Nanette) Coughenour and son Nicholas, Susan (Lou) Ansel and Austin, Jill Molton and Samantha, Linda (Ray) Hoye, Marge (Walt) Leuizinger, Bob (Cheryl) Lowery, Linda Lowery Fike, Eric (Darla) Lowery, Tim (Kim) Klink and Debbie Klink; and great-nieces and nephews.
Only an aunt gives hugs like a mom, keeps secrets like a sister and shares love like a friendMiss you already.
Rick and Susan would like to express extreme gratitude to all those who helped Aunt Shirley over the past few years. Her lifelong friends, Carolyn Tupta, Catherine Sabia, Colonial Courtyard, Grane Hospice, Terry Janosek and Jill Molton. You are truly angels here on earth.
As per Shirley's wishes, interment services were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
