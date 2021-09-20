Uniontown
Shirley Ann Wardle Silbaugh, 89, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday September 15, 2021.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 19, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, September 20, with the Rev. Samantha Corbin officiating.
Private interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
