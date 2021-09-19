Uniontown
Shirley Ann (Wardle) Silbaugh, 89, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday September 15, 2021. She was born January 21, 1932 in Oliver #1.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James Henry Wardle and Ruth Marie Welsh Wardle; her husband, James Milford Silbaugh, Sr.; a son, David Lee Silbaugh; three grandchildren; and four siblings, Wanda Mae Walls, Darrall D. Wardle, Mary Lou Wardle, and James Henry Wardle, Jr.
Shirley was a member of the Evans Manor Community United Methodist Church. She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Surviving are seven children; Shirley Louise Moore and companion, Ken King, Ellen Marie Donahue (Pat), Janet Hammons (Charles) and Bonnie Lou Ray, all of Uniontown, Gloria Jean Bender of West Pittston, James Milford Silbaugh, Jr. of Mechanicsburg, and Debra Rae Kallok (James) of Perryopolis; seventeen grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Also surviving are five siblings; Beverly R. Grubisa and Wilma R. Meyer of Uniontown, Jacqueline A. Driestadt of Mechanicsburg, Kenneth D. Wardle of York, and Sharon L. Burnsworth (Tim) of Mill Run.
Friends will be received in the Shell Funeral Home, Inc. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 19, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, September 20, with the Rev. Samantha Corbin officiating.
Private interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery
