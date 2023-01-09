Haydentown
Shirley Arnold, 85, of Haydentown, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, in her home, with her loving family by her side .
She was born September 30, 1937, in California, Pa.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Omar Anderson and Mary Sadler Anderson; husband, Kenneth Arnold Sr.; daughter, Patty Wrona; sisters, Dorothy Drotar and Joan Beatty; and brother, Bucky Anderson.
Surviving are her children, Kenneth Arnold Jr., Michael Arnold and wife Patti, and Joan Tate and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Ashley Healey, Amanda Kindervater and husband Ryan, Kristen Shipp and Brad Pitcock, Joseph Wrona and wife Shelby, Kari Lester and husband Jerry, and Chasity Soles; and great-grandchildren, Colin, Talan, Kason, Scarlett, Jacob, Kiley, Delanie and Jonathan; son-in-law, Randy Wrona; sister, Mary Neason; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was the cook of the family and loved opening up her home for meals, and you had better be on time. She also loved bingo, the Steelers and Alan Jackson.
The family will receive friends and family in the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 9, and from 9 to 10 a.m., the time of a funeral service, Tuesday, January 10, with Pastor Kenneth Haines officiating.
Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Smock.
