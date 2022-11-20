formerly of Uniontown and Point Marion
Shirley Barone, 78, when on to be with her loving Lord Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born October 22, 1944, in Uniontown, one of eight children, to the late George Howard Stull and Etta Pauline Stull. Shirley was raised in Point Marion and, in 2005, moved to Rome, Ga., with her son, Michael Barone.
She married John Nicholas "Nick" Barone, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by brothers, Ronald Stull and Stanley Keenan; sisters, Carol Phillips and Maxine Marinelli; her two sons, John Barone and wife Kendra of Morgantown, W.Va., Michael Barone and wife Kimberly of Rome, Ga.; seven grandchildren, John-Mike, Jason, Heather, Michael, Kyndra, Stevie and Chase; along with eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, Nick Barone, were her brother, Howard "Howdy" Stull; and sisters, Mary Weeder and Madeline Keenan.
Shirley was devoted to her family. She enjoyed playing with her great-grandchildren as often as she could.
Shirley was a member of Renovation Church. She loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was always strong in her faith, praying constantly for all those she held so dear. In her last days she longed to go home to the Kingdom of Heaven, where she would be reunited with her loved ones and enter into fellowship with her Lord. It is with hope that we celebrate her life.
The family will hold a small memorial serviceat 2 p.m. Sunday, November 20, in Renovation Church, 13 Redmond Court, Rome, Ga.
A brief service will then be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, 120 Main Street, Smithfield, at which time she will be laid to rest.
