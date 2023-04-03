McClellandtown
On Friday, March 31, 2023 the spirit of Shirley Christopher, of McClellandtown, formerly of Greensburg, left her aging body of 91 years and entered the presence of God. While her earthly journey has ended, it has been a life well lived; one that has been faithful to her God and her family.
Shirley was born June 3, 1931 in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Roy and Margaret Easter Ulery.
There were hard times economically, and her early years were spent with her grandmother and aunt while her parents worked on the river boats that carried coal to the mills in Pittsburgh. That difficult start formed in her a strong will to succeed and over the next several decades she managed many accomplishments.
First and foremost, perhaps was the love she shared with her husband, Harold A. Christopher. They were married June 23, 1950 in the First Christian Church of Republic. The commitment they made there held firm for nearly 70 years until Harold's passing in 2020.
Shirley was a graduate of Brownsville High School Class of 1949. She and Harold spent the early years of married life in Fayette County and later moved to Greensburg, where they both enjoyed successful careers. In 2010, they moved back to Fayette County and enjoyed many happy times with their son and grandchildren.
For her career, she was a handwriting consultant for the P.O. Peterson System in Greensburg, where she served over 30 years. In that role she traveled throughout Pennsylvania instructing elementary pupils on penmanship. She authored a series of instructional guides for print and cursive writing that were used through- out the P.O. Peterson system.
Shirley applied her leadership skills in many areas of her church life. She taught Sunday school classes for different age groups. At one point she led a group of pre-teens and remained their leader until they graduated from high school. She was president of Christian Women's Fellowship for the state of Pennsylvania and wrote monthly articles for Keystone Christian Newspaper.
One of her gifts was that of hospitality, hosting family and church gatherings multiple times each year with her faithful husband.
Shirley had a wonderful, creative talent. She created a Biblical-based puppet ministry, and a clown ministry, but her greatest achievement may have been the Kitchen Band in which she led a group of women her age who would provide entertainment at senior centers, service organizations, and church events through- out Western Pennsylvania. Again, her faithful husband would create props to go along with the outrageous songs they sang. The props may have been more entertaining than the singing.
She has left behind a son, Jeffrey A. Christopher and his companion, Erica Dixon of New Salem; two grandchildren, Brice Christopher and wife Elissa of New Salem, and Madeline and husband Pete Davis of Smithfield; along with a great-grandson, Woodrow Davis; and a great-granddaughter, Peach Davis; a brother, Dennis Ulery and wife Marolyn of New York; and many nieces and nephews.
Now Shirley's journey on earth is finished, she is in the presence of God and will hear him say "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Wednesday, April 5, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. John Owen officiating. Interment to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
