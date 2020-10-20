Uniontown
Shirley Cooper Guard, 85, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born June 24, 1935, in Haydentown, a daughter of the late Robert and Isa Jane Chipps Cooper.
Along with her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Guard; two brothers, George Cooper and Robert "Sonny" Cooper Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Robert T. Guard and wife Kim, and Kimberly R. Klink and husband Timothy; grandchildren Jennifer and husband Dave Radovich, Angela and husband Drew Krantz, Rob Guard and wife Katie, Ashley Klink; great-grandchildren Braden, Josh, Karlton "Bubba", Gianna, Joie, Abbrielle, Haley and Spencer.
Friends will be received from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, October 22, in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
