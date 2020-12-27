Belle Vernon
Shirley DeFigio, 80, of Belle Vernon, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Mike DeFigio, who passed away from COVID December 18, 2020. She was previously married to Robert Lettrich, was the loving mother of Michael and Stephen Lettrich; and proud Grammie of Matthew, Alexander and Nathan.
Shirley dedicated her life to others as a teacher with Intermediate Unit One.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Dorothy Faith Moreland; and brother, Thomas.
She is survived by her sister, Mary; and brother, Robert; her children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in May in the First United Presbyterian Church in Blairsville.
Shirley's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
