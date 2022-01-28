Brownsville
Shirley Donkers Shupe died Wednesday, January 26, 2022, in the Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela.
She was born January 23, 1939, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Joseph Emil Donkers Jr. and Mildred Flick Donkers.
She was a full-time wife and mother, and a member of the First Christian Church, Brownsville, and the Brownsville Area High School Band Boosters. She had retired from part-time employment at the California University Bookstore.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Donald Ray Shupe; her daughter, Patricia Jo Shupe Adamson; her parents; her brother, Joseph Dennis Donkers and sister-in-law, Linda Raven Donkers; her brother-in-law, Fred Berg and sister-in-law Janet Mitchell Berg; and her sister-in-law, Charlotte Martel Katko.
She is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: daughter, Dona Rae Shupe McGukin, husband, J. Drew McGukin, and son, Joshua R. McGukin; son, Kevin Lee Shupe, wife, Kathy Magruda Shupe, daughters, Lex Brittany Shupe, and Jessica Lea Shupe Collins, husband, Cody Collins, and daughter, Kennedy Rose Collins; her daughter, Melissa Ann Shupe Lacey, husband Richard Lacey, and sons Noah J. Muccino and Raymond J. Sheridan, granddaughter Michelle Rae Adamson, daughters Adalyn Jo Plum and Anna Sofia Renee Palmar, and grandson Michael W. Adamson. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Terry W. Katko.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 30, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
If you remember anything of me after I leave this world, remember that I loved even when it was foolish. That I cared even when it was unwanted. When my body is gone, remember my heart.
-Unknown author
