Uniontown
Shirley Duke Sellong, age 81, of Uniontown, passed away December 30, 2020. She was born June 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Henry Duke and Anna Jesko Duke.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by children, Danette Ritz and Daniel Sellong; siblings Robert Duke, Helaine Mesaros, and Henry (Juney) Duke. Shirley was the last member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Spaw of Waynesburg, Donald Sellong (Sonya) of Hopwood, E.J. Sellong of Ligonier, Doug Sellong of Indian Head; a sister-in-law, Carol Duke of Brownsville. Also surviving are grandchildren, Michael, Missy, Eric, Jessica, Morgan, and Ethan; several great and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was the best mother, Bubba, and friend anyone could have, and always showed love. Her children and grandchildren were truly blessed.
Shirley was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church.
At the family's request all services will be private and under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD, Pa. Mass will be held at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, and Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Uniontown Hospital's 3 West, especially nurses Rayvin, Tori, Andrea and Gage; and also to Dr. Chalfant's office, especially nurse Sherry.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldr.crawfordfuneralhome.com
