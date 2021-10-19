Grindstone
Shirley E. Rupert of El Paso, Tex., passed away peacefully, Friday October 8, 2021 in El Paso, Tex., with her son and family.
Shirley was born in Grindstone and she was a ball of dynamite. Ever the strong person, she fought death with every ounce of her being. She grew up 3rd in a family of 10 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Redstone High School.
Having grown up without luxuries, she worked hard and was a passionate, godly woman. She loved to go to church and praise the Lord. Her first marriage was with Jack Taylor. After her divorce, and for many years she worked hard as a waitress just to keep a roof over her family’s head while her mother, Freda cared for John, her son. She did not find love again until her union with Richard Rupert, who was her knight in shining armor. He also loved and cherished her until his death in 1993.
Shirley had a servant’s heart and cared for both her mother, Freda and her husband Richard’s health issues until their passing. Matthew: 20:26 but whoever would be great among you must be your servant. Hebrews 13:16 Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.
Although the family had little money growing up, the family never wanted for anything and enjoyed a mother’s love beyond compare. The family will be forever grateful to God for having her as a mother.
She is survived by her son John and his wife Yesenia, and their children, Paulina, Luke and Levi; her remaining brothers, Wilbert, Danny and Mark; and sisters, Sandy and Esther.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard and ex-husband Jack; her mother Freda and father, Wilbert, Sr.; and her sisters, Mildred, Juanita, Debbie and Carol.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with Rev. Ester Stottlemyer, her sister, officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
