Keisterville
Shirley Ellen Patterson, 87, of Keisterville, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, in her home, with her loving sons at her side.
She was born July 3, 1935, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late James Allen and Mary Ellen Dale Jenkins.
Shirley was employed at the former Uniontown Holiday Inn, Center Independent Oil Co., and The Masontown Senior Center. She made many friends there and was grateful for the helping hand she could provide to others by doing her job.
She spent the past 10 months recovering and coming back from an extended nursing home stay. Living with Parkinson's Disease for the past several years was difficult, at times, but Shirley never lost her compassion, kindness, and sense of humor. Her family and friends were very blessed to have shared her life and her love.
Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, James Lyman "Bates" Patterson; her son, James Michael Patterson; two sisters, Donna Jenkins Sczypta and Audrey Kurnava.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Shirley is survived by her two sons, Gregory Allen Patterson and Roger Lyman Patterson; daughter-in-law, JoAnn Patterson; along with four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, February 17, in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, with the Rev. Laura Blank officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
