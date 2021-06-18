Denbo
Shirley Hartsock, 81, of Denbo, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
She was born August 5, 1939, to the late William and Edna Abbott Holt.
She is survived by her son, Arthur J. “Joe” Hartsock Jr. and wife Donna Gillis; daughter Martha Hartsock; grandchildren Shirley Renee Hartsock and fiance Jason Pifer, Amy Lynn Richards and husband Josh, and Theodore Allen Gillis; great-grandchildren William Michael Richards and Owen Allen Richards; a special cousin, Shirley Karchnak; lifelong friend and neighbor Mausi Dever; and several other cousins.
She was predeceased by her son, William Hartsock; brother William Holt; and grandson Joseph Hartsock.
Private services are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.