Hopwood
Shirley Jane Harwell, 85, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 30, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 9, 1935, in Caribou, Maine. a daughter of the late Roy and Jenny Wyman, who proceed her in death. Shirley was the 10th child of fourteen.
Shirley, along with her husband Horace Riggs Harwell, raised their family in Farmington, before relocating to Thomasville, York County. During Shirley's life here she developed life-long friendships, actively volunteered thru Mount Washington Presbyterian Church of Farmington and the American Red Cross. Shirley continued her joy of volunteer work in York County by preparing food for many with a local women's group at the Lincoln Fire Company #1-Station 3.
Left to cherish her is her husband of 65yrs., Horace (Riggs) Harwell of Hopwood; son, Michael Harwell (Jane) of Forest Lake, Minn., son, Steve Harwell (Tammie) of Farmington; and daughter, Katie Eline (Greg) of Abbottstown; grandchildren, Megan Eline, Jesse Harwell (Helena), Laura Harwell, Lindsey Harwell, Kimberly Harold (Jay), John Harwell, Rebecca Harwell, Annie Harwell, Mark Hughes (Sara), Miranda Jacobs (Joel); three great-grandchildren and six honorary great -grandchildren.
Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to many; sharing a life-long special closeness and bond to her youngest sister Linda Wyman Conant of Spring Grove, York County.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 in the Donald R Crawford Funeral Home, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood with the hour of Service being held at 4 p.m. with Rev. James B. Jobes officiating.
