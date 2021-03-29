Carmichaels
Shirley Jean Dugan Winters, 53, of Carmichaels, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, peacefully, at her home.
She was born March 8, 1968, in Brownsville, a daughter of James and Lorraine Perkins Dugan Sr.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Harris Dugan Sr.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Lorraine Jean Perkins Dugan; her husband, Robert James Winters; a sister, Donna Jean Dugan Lancaster; a brother, Brian Matthew Dugan; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 1 until 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
