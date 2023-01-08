Brownsville
Shirley Jean Erhard, 92, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was born August 26, 1930, in Brownsville, a daughter of Newell Armstrong and Jean Morris Porter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Allen Erhard.
Shirley is survived by her sisters, Carole Teslovich and Marlene Miller; nephew, Daniel Frank Tesolvich and his wife, Nancy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Acklin Memorial Park, Brownsville.
Shirley's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
