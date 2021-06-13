Fairchance/Grindstone
Shirley Jean Gordon Thomas, 81, of Fairchance/Grindstone, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in her home. Born April 17, 1940, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late William and Margaret Newcomer Gordon.
A resident of Grindstone since 1971, Mrs. Thomas was a dedicated and devoted member of New Life Free Methodist Church, Smock, where she was always active in providing funeral luncheons to her fellow church member families.
A very dedicated mother and grandmother to her family, she is survived by children Cheryl Thomas of Fairchance, Georgetta Exley of Charleroi, Glenn and Louise Thomas of Grindstone; sisters and brothers-in-law Helen Fike of Uniontown, Lewana and Gene King of Farmington, Edith and Harold Cleaver of Uniontown; grandchildren Victoria Thomas, Brittney Thomas, Tiffany Thomas and Joshua Exley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Gale Thomas; brothers William and Howard Gordon; sisters Lula Brady, Rowana Prinkey and Agnes Morgan.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 13, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, with Pastor Ken Walls officiating. Interment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park.
In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
