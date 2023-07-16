Fairchance
Monday, July 17, 2023
Updated: July 17, 2023
Fairchance
Shirley Jean Shoaf Barkley, 90, of Fairchance, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Horizon Personal Care Home, Fairchance. She was born January 8, 1933, a daughter of Donald and Eunice Miller Shoaf.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Joseph W. Barkley; son, Marshall Barkley; brother, Jesse Shoaf; and sister, Elizabeth Strickland.
Jean is survived by three daughters, Billie Tyler, Brenda Dahlgren and husband Dan, and Bobbie Brownfield; her grandchildren, Jasmine Tyler, Jessica (Tony) Dragone, Randi Jo (Ronnie) Chapman, Janelle (Jed Friend) Upole, Matthew (Chelsea) Rhodes, Justin (Hope Santer) Dahlgren; and great-grandchildren, Koalie, Brooke, Allyson, Casey, Raelynn, Bryson, Xavier, Seymonah, Connor and Noah; her brother, Donald (Debonney) Shoaf; and sister-in-law, Connie Shoaf.
Jean’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the team of Amedisys of Uniontown and Horizon Personal Care Home for the care given to mom.
In honoring Jean’s wishes, her funeral services and interment are private.
GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, has been entrusted with Jean’s professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences for the family are welcome at goldsborofabry.com.
