Shirley Jeanne Upton Sullivan, 93, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, peacefully, in her home.
Shirley was born December 9, 1928, in Madison, Nebr., a daughter of Richard H. and Ruby Gaynell Parker Upton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Maureen Sullivan; and her siblings, Harley Upton and Dolores Hartman.
Shirley loved music, especially the music of the church. She was a member of the Greater Uniontown Chorale, Asbury United Methodist Church Choir, the Calvary United Methodist Church Choir, where she was also a member, and the Lakeside Chorale whenever she was on vacation.
She was a member of the Uniontown Hospital Auxiliary for many years. She was very active in the United Methodist Women having held offices on the local, district and conference levels.
Shirley was strong willed, stubborn and adventurous. At the age of 17, she left her small midwestern town to find employment. She traveled to Omaha, Nebr., where she worked for Boy’s Town, then to San Francisco, Calif. to work for the Jesuits. From San Francisco she went cross country to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the U.S. Navy traveling by bus with one suitcase, all before she was 20 years old.
After working in Washington she moved to Pittsburgh, where she resided until she retired from St. Margaret’s Hospital and moved to Uniontown.
Shirley loved to travel and after retirement she overcame her fear of flying, with the aid of a preflight gin and tonic, to visit Great Britain, Israel, Egypt and Greece.
Shirley is survived by her children, Kathie Sullivan Voelker and husband David Voelker of Uniontown, Larry Sullivan and wife Nancy Roehm Sullivan of Rogers, Ark.; four grandchildren, Laura Voelker Glisan and husband Eric Glisan of Farmington, Andrew Voelker and wife Reka Holley Voelker of Jackson, Mich., Shannon Sullivan, M.D. and husband Idean Sotoudeh, M.D. of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Ben Sullivan of Rogers, Ark.; three great-grandchildren, Rachel Glisan, Garrett Voelker and Catherine Glisan, who were the light of her life; and several nieces, nephews and her extended Sullivan family.
“It Is Well With Her Soul.”
Arrangements are under the direction of the DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, funeral director, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. As per her wishes, private interment will be held at the Memorial Garden at Chautauqua Park, Lakeside Chautauqua, following her wishes.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their professional and loving care of Shirley.
Donations, in memory of Shirley, can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 34 Clarke Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
