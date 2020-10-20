Uniontown
Shirley Joanne Petruska Savage, 83 of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday October 17, 2020
Friends will be received until 11 a.m. the hour of service with Pastor Jim Gear officiating in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA . Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield, PA.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the wearing of masks and social distancing must be observed
