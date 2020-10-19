Uniontown
Shirley Joanne Petruska Savage, 83 of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Saturday October 17, 2020 in the Uniontown Hospital with loving family by her side. She was born December 20, 1936 in Uniontown a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Frankenberry Petruska. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Gene Petruska.
Shirley was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church and had previously been employed with Michael Berkowitz and Company and A and D Sportswear. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, crafts, yardwork, taking road trips and especially enjoyed vacationing at the beach. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving is her loving husband, Raymond F. Savage; two daughters, Terri Kolencik and husband Jerome of Uniontown and Laurie Savage of Alexandria, VA; two grandchildren, Derek Kolencik and fianc Selina Matis and Brianna Kolencik and Christian James, all of Uniontown; and three nephews, David, Bobby and Brian Petruska.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday until 11 a.m the hour of service with Pastor Jim Gear officiating in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Uniontown, PA . Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield, PA.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the wearing of masks and social distancing must be observed
