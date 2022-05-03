Lemont Furnace
Shirley L. Halfhill Coleman, 85, of Lemont Furnace, went with her Lord Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Mt. Braddock November 12, 1936.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Nedrow Halfhill; siblings, Edith, Margaret, Charles, Robert, Myrtle, Harold, Walter, James, Hugh, Phillip, Phyllis, Loren, Mary Helen and Nancy. Shirley was one of 16 siblings.
She was a member of Cove Run Church of Lemont Furnace. Shirley enjoyed a lifetime of traveling with her beloved husband, visiting the casinos with her sister, Nancy, and gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. She will be surely missed by everyone.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years, Thomas R. Coleman; their children, Marshall Coleman (Pamela) and Pamela Sheranko (Edwin); grandchildren, Justin Coleman (Adah), Destiny Rankin (Kyle), Neil Lepore (Melissa), Rebecca Sheranko and fiance Christian Williams, and Austin Nicholson; great-grandchildren, Connor Coleman, Owen Coleman, Chandler Rankin and Eli Lepore; a sister, Karen Mathews (Paul); and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, where the funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Roger Yeager and Pastor Travis Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Cove Run Cemetery, Lemont Furnace.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
