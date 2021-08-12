Brownsville
Shirley Lee Gajan, 86, of Bentleyville, Ohio, died peacefully, in her home, Monday, August 9, 2021.
She was born Sunday, February 24, 1935, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Vincent and Genevieve Rankin Parshall.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew A. Gajan.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Lori A. Gajan (partner Lawrence Gaylor) of Lyndhurst, Ohio, and Andrew J. Gajan (wife Christina) of Blue Bell; and three grandchildren, Andrew Charles, Genevieve Jean and Grier Wiktorski Gajan.
Friends will be received in MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 13, and until 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 14, when prayers of transfer will be said in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaput as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Coal Center.
