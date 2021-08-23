Farmington
Shirley Louise Dressel VanSickle, 68, of Farmington, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 19, 2021, with her family by her side.
Friends were received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 22. Visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Monday, August 23, with the Reverend Danial Lake officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Farmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.