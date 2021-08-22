Farmington
Shirley Louise Dressel VanSickle, 68, of Farmington, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 19, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born January 8, 1953, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late George and Betty Teets Dressel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nannie Deal, Diana Kisko and Grace Close; and one brother, Larry Dressel.
Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and sister.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 47 years, Clark "Sonny" VanSickle; her boys, Brian and wife Susan, Michael and wife Sam, Stephan and wife Heather, and Johnny and wife Amanda, all of Farmington.
Also surviving are her siblings, brother George Dressel and wife Ruth of Farmington, brother Barry Dressel of Uniontown, sister Paula Kisko of Uniontown, and brother Ralph Dressel and wife Dawn of Hopwood. Also surviving is brother-in-law Dale Deal of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
The pride and joy of Shirley's life were her grandchildren, Greg and wife Trisha of Langley AFB, Alan (Abby White), Meaghan, Cassidy, Dana, Ally, Johnny, Jason and Kasey, all of Farmington; her two great-grandchildren, Aleah and Adalynn; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Shirley retired from Nemacolin Woolands Resort after 15 years of service.
The family would like to thank WVU Hospital for the wonderful care in our time of need.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 22, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Monday, August 23, with the Reverend Danial Lake officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Farmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.