Uniontown
Shirley Louise Franks Peccon, 86, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born December 1, 1936, in Buena Vista, Franklin Township, Fayette County.
Shirley was a daughter of the late Paul Franks and Ethel Chalfant Arison Franks. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Thomas G. Peccon; son, Frank Thomas Peccon; brothers, Martin and Willis and an infant brother; two sisters, Esther Franks and Edith Hoyack. She was the last member of her immediate family. She was also predeceased by a niece, Roberta Balzano; two nephews, Ronald Franks and Kevin Franks; niece, Paula Shelton; brother-in-law, Robert Hoyack; and sister-in-law, Gladys Franks.
Shirley was a former employee of PennDOT and the Uniontown Newspapers, Inc. Classified Department for 20 years.
She was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, the Altar Society, the Fayette County Historical Society, the Golden Age Club, Catholic Daughters of America, the Widows Club, and was a member of several card clubs and bowling leagues and enjoyed playing Bingo.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Peccon Williams (Jay); three grandsons, Tyler Williams (Dana Weimer), Brandon Williams, and Zachary Williams (Mia Lawrence); a great- grandson, Bentley Williams; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 6, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 7, when Prayers of Transfer will be said, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown, followed by interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
