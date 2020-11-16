Blainsburg
Shirley M. King, 84, of Blainsburg, died Friday, November 13, 2020.
She was born April 14, 1936, to the late Frank and Evelyn Hunnell Dudzak.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer King; daughter Patty Brady; son Michael; sister Evelyn Burnsworth; brother Clarence "Sonny" Dudzak; and special aunt Betty Redmond.
She is survived by her children, Karen Holp, Marianne O'Donnel and husband Charles, and Elmer King Jr. and Rita Walters; son-in-law Bill Brady; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; sister Frances "Cookie" Holt.
Friends will be received from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, November 17, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, with the Rev. Aleda Menchyk officiating. Interment at Redstone Cemetery.
