Keisterville
Shirley M. Rhoderick, 73, of Keisterville, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Monday, July 3, 2023.
She was born January 16, 1950, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the daughter of the late Frank J. Arnold and Nancy Glass Arnold.
Shirley was a wonderful and loving wife of 56 years, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her husband, Terry Rhoderick; children: Shawna Rhoderick, Terry and Janelle Rhoderick, Shannon and James David, Tad and Heidi Rhoderick, Shelbi and Patrick McConville, and Courtney and Eric Kahl; 17 grandchildren: Cameron and fiancee, Allie, Kendall and husband, Travis, Brendan, Hannah, Evan, Jordan, Jacob, Jaron, Ian, Isabelle, Mackenzie, Madison, Teagan, Wyatt, Emma, Ava and Ella; great-grandchildren: Sophie, Carter, Connor and Lillian; sister, Gail Arnold; brother, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Arnold; nephew, Frank; niece, Danielle; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and friends.
She was a member of the Uniontown congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for many years.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Her Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 267 McClellandtown Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
