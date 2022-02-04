Hopwood
Shirley Mae Kutchman, of Hopwood, passed Friday, January 28, 2022, after a long life full of love, laughter, education, teaching, and an unwavering devotion to family. Her wild sense of humor will be missed, but not forgotten.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Shirley's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 5, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook Page.
