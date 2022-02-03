Hopwood
Shirley Mae Kutchman, of Hopwood, passed Friday, January 28, 2022, after a long life full of love, laughter, education, teaching, and an unwavering devotion to family. Her wild sense of humor will be missed, but not forgotten.
Shirley was born New Year's Day, January 1, 1928, in Republic, to Nicholas Zoretic and Nellie Lewis Zoretic. Innately strong willed, hilarious, intelligent and bold from early on, Shirley thought that she was one of the adults. At age four, she'd walk down to get her dad from the local bar to bring him home for dinner. While there, Shirley would tap dance on the bar for the patrons. Her favorite song to perform was "I'll be down to get you in a Taxi, Honey." Shirley loved every minute of it.
Shirley graduated from Redstone High School in 1945. After answering a government ad looking for civil servants, Shirley moved to Washington, DC and worked at the Pentagon for four years. Shirley returned to Uniontown and worked at the Fayette County Court House and eventually met Charles Kutchman, a state policeman. They married and had three children, Sharlene, Lynne and Kevin.
When Shirley's oldest daughter went to college, she decided that she wanted to go as well. She got her Bachelor's degree in Education at California State College. Shirley enjoyed school so much that she continued her education at West Virginia University and earned her Master's degree in Guidance Counseling. She worked as an elementary school teacher and guidance counselor for Laurel Highlands School District for over 20 years.
A role model for her family and a woman ahead of her time, Shirley did everything she could to love and support her family. She was a true matriarch in every sense of the term.
She will be greatly missed and will live forever in her family's hearts.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Charles Kutchman; her brother, Robert Zoretic and his wife, Thelma; her sister, Rita Erjavec and her husband, Chuck; and her sister, Carole Vignali.
Shirley is survived by her beloved brother, Harold Zoretic (Sheila); daughters, Sharlene Seimetz and Lynne Ryan; son, Kevin Kutchman; grandchildren, Brody Kutchman, Meghan Ryan, Molly Burnsworth (Jeremiah), Erin Seimetz (Jon Grevillius), Amy Seimetz; and her great-grandchildren, Patrick Ryan, Lane Burnsworth and Tuff Burnsworth.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Shirley's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 5, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook Page.
