Connellsville
Shirley Mae Marlene Martin Leurquin was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grand- mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the home she shared with her son, Joseph Leurquin, in Connellsville, Pa.
Shirley will be fondly remembered for her compassionate spirit, her generosity of heart and sense of humanity, her sense of humor, her keen mind and spunk, but most of all, she will be remembered for her unfettered love for her Lord.
Shirley is survived by her children, Francis Leurquin Jr. (Jeanet), Joseph Leurquin, Charlene Astorga (Edwin), Michelle Channon (Ahmad, friend), Duane Leurquin (Charlotte); sons-in-law, James Carlier, and Roland Vidrio (Cheryl); thirteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Joseph Leurquin Sr.; and daughters Barabara Carlier, and Lisa Vidro.
Shirley was born on May 25, 1935, to Charles and Edith Martin Zebley, the oldest of ten children.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles (Virginia), Louis, Dennis, and Emily Jeannette.
Siblings preceding her in death, Dolores McKinney Wolfe (Martin), Donna Lee Davison (Martin), Ronald (Bo), Robert, and Gary.
There will be no viewing or local services. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, Pa. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.