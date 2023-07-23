Uniontown
Shirley Mae Mitchell, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 19, 2023. She was born June 29, 1935, in Phillips.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Smearman and Elizabeth Reichenbecher Smearman; and husband, John Mitchell.
Shirley had been a branch manager with GMAC and was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Surviving are three sisters, Opal Pasternock of Florida, Helen Ehrhardt of Euclid, Ohio, and Jane Lemmon of Mesquite, Nev.; and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Shirley's wishes, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Shirley, to the American Cancer Society, Pancreatic / Ovarian Cancer Research, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or call 1-800-227-2345.
