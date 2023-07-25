Uniontown
Shirley Mae Smearman Mitchell, 88, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 19, 2023. She was born June 29, 1935, in Phillips.
Shirley was pre-deceased by her parents, Ernest Smearman and Elizabeth Reichenbecher Smearman; and husband, John Mitchell.
Shirley had been secretary to the branch manager of GMAC and was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Surviving are three sisters: Opal Pasternock of Florida, Helen Ehrhardt of Euclid, Ohio and Jane Lemmon of Mesquite, Nevada; and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Shirley’s wishes, services were private, under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Shirley, to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic / ovarian cancer research, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or 1-800-227-2345.
