Brownsville
Shirley Marie Addis, 87, of Brownsville, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021.
She was born September 16, 1933, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Clark Biddle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Biddle.
Shirley will be sadly missed by her two sons, Thomas Addis Jr. and wife Melanie of Gettysburg and Raymond Addis of Huntington; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Melissa and Dominic Addis; several step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Biddle Jr. of Hopwood; two sisters, Sandy Vegoda of Brownsville and Judy Biddle of Brownsville; and many nieces and nephews.
