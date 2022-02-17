Markleysburg
Shirley Marie Conaway Prinkey, 70, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born September 8, 1951, and resided in Markleysburg, a daughter of Willis Searight Conaway and Manie Laura Holeton Conaway.
Shirley went to nursing school later in life and became a registered nurse.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Willis Elvin Conaway; and her son, Jeffrey Scott Pullem.
Shirley is survived by her husband, John V. Prinkey; her sons, Alan Christopher Pullem and John Paul Prinkey; one granddaughter, Jade Madison Prinkey; three sisters, Martha Ilene Conaway Rice (Ronald Christy Rice, deceased), Mary Lou Conaway Thomas (William Jack Thomas, deceased), and Irene Faye Conaway Meihl and Richard Meihl; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Shirley loved to garden and can fresh fruits and vegetables. She loved her family fiercely. She also loved being at the beach with her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be set up into a trust for the benefit of Jade Madison Prinkey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of the service, Saturday, February 19, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, with Pastor Gary Workman officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
