Markleysburg
Shirley Marie Prinkey, 70, of Markleysburg, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born September 8, 1951, in Confluence. She is the daughter of the late Willis Searight Conaway and Manie Laura Holton Conaway.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, FARMINGTON, PA, from 2 to 6 p.m., the time of the service, on Saturday February 19, 2022, with Pastor Gary Workman Officiating the service.
A Full notice will appear in Thursday addition.
