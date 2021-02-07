Shirley Maxine Rutherford, 85, born October 28, 1935, a daughter of Troy Lee Sells and Elizabeth Catherine Sells, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021.
Our beloved mother was born in Volney, Va., and graduated from Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. She devoted her early life to her husband, Charles Rutherford, and to raising her three children.
Later, she developed a love for travel and seeing new places, which took her quite often to Alaska to visit her daughter's family and on cruises throughout the Caribbean. She loved visiting historical sites throughout the United States with her partner, Bob Quairere.
Throughout the years, she would travel between her Pennsylvania and Virginia homes and enjoyed visiting friends and family members. She was a loving grandmother to Grace and Jesse Bingham, Michelle, Stephen and Scott Rutherford, Dexter, Elliott and Nyah Gaines. She was a great listener and was blessed with many friends and family. She enjoyed attending church, loved mystery novels, and had a wealth of genealogy knowledge for the family.
Special thanks to those that helped and supported her near the end. These wonderful people include her children, her partner, Bob Quairere, Carol and Genevieve Hovanec, close family, Brenda Beissel, and all her friends too numerous to list. Mother was a strong and patient woman. We will miss her every day.
Mother is survived by her children, Keith Rutherford, Mark Rutherford and Linda Bingham; grandchildren; and her brother, Grover Sells; and many other family members.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment will be private and at a later date.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
